Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $62.00

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$62.00 and traded as low as C$60.00. Open Text shares last traded at C$60.04, with a volume of 271,284 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of C$16.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.63.

In other news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.87, for a total value of C$1,856,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,313,508.59. Also, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 68,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.64, for a total transaction of C$4,673,822.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,088,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,699,001.35. Insiders sold a total of 114,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,345 in the last 90 days.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

