Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $62.00

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$62.00 and traded as low as C$60.00. Open Text shares last traded at C$60.04, with a volume of 271,284 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$16.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.63.

Get Open Text alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher James Mcgourlay sold 4,004 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.67, for a total transaction of C$274,950.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$878,962.02. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson sold 30,000 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.87, for a total transaction of C$1,856,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,313,508.59. Insiders sold a total of 114,094 shares of company stock worth $7,628,345 in the last ninety days.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.