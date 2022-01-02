Opsens (CVE:OPS) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Opsens (CVE:OPS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 187.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Opsens and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Opsens alerts:

Shares of CVE OPS opened at C$1.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.39. Opsens has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$1.83.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.