Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $115.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.38.

NYSE ORCL opened at $87.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day moving average is $89.97.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

