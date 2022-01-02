ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Up to $15.59

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $16.00. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 717 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $578.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 742,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 185,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 359,957 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

