ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Up to $15.59

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $16.00. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 717 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.
The company has a market capitalization of $578.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 742,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 185,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 359,957 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
