Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OBNK opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.56%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

