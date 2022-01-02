Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 164.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 114,116.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

