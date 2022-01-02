Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orla Mining Ltd. is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. Orla Mining Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.44.

NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $945.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orla Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,491,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,502,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,961 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 338,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 160,150 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Orla Mining by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,599,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,515,000 after purchasing an additional 659,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

