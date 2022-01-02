Oxygen Reaches Market Cap of $35.84 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Oxygen has a total market cap of $35.84 million and approximately $818,475.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxygen has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000442 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.