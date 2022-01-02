Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $118.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 1,781.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,038,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 902.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 630,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 31,084 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

