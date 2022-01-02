Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

PTN has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of PTN opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.85. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 1,781.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 902.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 630,193 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

