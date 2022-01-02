Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

PAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. 1,788,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,891. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $39.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 597,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after acquiring an additional 129,584 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

