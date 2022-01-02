Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

PANDY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.27. 4,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,766. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $749.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.5983 dividend. This is a boost from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

