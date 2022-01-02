Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

TSE:PXT opened at C$21.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 8.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.52. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of C$17.28 and a 12-month high of C$26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$290.65 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 5.0200003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.73%.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,359,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,222,348.50. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$423,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,490,991.60.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

