Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,123 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,030,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $864,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $18.88 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

PK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

