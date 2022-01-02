Pendal Group Ltd Has $2.24 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS stock opened at $87.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.46.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.