Pendal Group Ltd Has $2.24 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

OTIS stock opened at $87.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.46.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

