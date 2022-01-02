Pendal Group Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.09% of WNS worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS by 14.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,043,000 after buying an additional 105,517 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 3.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,432,000 after buying an additional 62,319 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in WNS by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

WNS opened at $88.22 on Friday. WNS has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $91.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.55.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

