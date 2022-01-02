Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,185 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,955 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Amundi purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in NIKE by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after buying an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after buying an additional 1,699,147 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NIKE by 2,853.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after buying an additional 1,279,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $530,190,000 after buying an additional 806,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $166.67 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.40 and a 200 day moving average of $162.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

