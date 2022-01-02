Pendal Group Ltd Sells 12,592 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,592 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $248.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.39. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $251.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.83.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

