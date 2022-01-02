PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 109.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,912 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 645.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,652 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 20.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $934,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 9,002 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $584,049.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and sold 45,000 shares worth $2,985,150. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFSI opened at $69.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.19. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

