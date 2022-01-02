Pepe Cash Hits Market Cap of $11.56 Million (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $11.56 million and approximately $3,319.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00063807 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,779.82 or 0.08033138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00076056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,032.47 or 0.99956746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Pepe Cash Coin Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

