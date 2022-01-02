PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $345,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $971,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $173.71 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $174.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.