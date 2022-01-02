Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

PRFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.17.

PRFT opened at $129.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.84, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.02 and a 200-day moving average of $114.43. Perficient has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 924.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 890.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter worth $82,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

