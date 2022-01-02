PERI Finance (PERI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.66 Million

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. PERI Finance has a total market capitalization of $751,446.49 and $1.66 million worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PERI Finance has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PERI Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00063446 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.21 or 0.08011161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00058623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00076548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,394.19 or 1.00359801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007629 BTC.

PERI Finance Profile

PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,000,043 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,292 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERI Finance directly using US dollars.

