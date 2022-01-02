Perth Mint Gold Token Price Hits $1,844.90 on Exchanges (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1,844.90 or 0.03914885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $724.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00046864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005303 BTC.

About Perth Mint Gold Token

Perth Mint Gold Token is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 907 coins. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt . The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

