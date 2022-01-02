PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.07. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

