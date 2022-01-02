PFG Advisors Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,390.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB opened at $226.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.