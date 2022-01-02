PFG Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,041,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,796,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 505,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,460,000 after purchasing an additional 38,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $436.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $335.37 and a 52-week high of $440.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $427.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

