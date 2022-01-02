PFG Advisors Sells 1,302 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,550,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 884,601 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $340.66 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $360.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.46.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

