Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives $55.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.17.

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 60,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 131,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Pfizer by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 122,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 59,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.