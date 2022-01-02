Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $51.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Pfizer stock opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,509,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,255,000 after buying an additional 221,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

