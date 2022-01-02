Phantomx Trading Up 302.4% Over Last Week (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 115.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded up 302.4% against the US dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $148,355.22 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Phantomx

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

