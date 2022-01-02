PieDAO DEFI++ Hits Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be purchased for about $3.72 or 0.00007884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $4,658.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00061169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.72 or 0.07880530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00058273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00075185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,220.65 or 1.00121621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007829 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

