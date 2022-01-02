Pinkcoin Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.02 million and $738.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.25 or 0.00302580 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00010405 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00012454 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003590 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,947,266 coins and its circulating supply is 433,686,830 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

