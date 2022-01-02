Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.65.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $71,805,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.27. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

