Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,263 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after buying an additional 314,406 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,761 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $181.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $111.82 and a 52-week high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

