Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 35,032,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,969,000 after purchasing an additional 459,082 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,945,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,136,000 after purchasing an additional 297,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,074 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -77.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -600.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAA. Barclays began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.