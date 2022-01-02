PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 36,365 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 2.16% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $82,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,625,000 after buying an additional 455,256 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,574,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after buying an additional 85,379 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 203,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,565,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $106.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.18 and its 200 day moving average is $100.33. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $106.97.

