PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,215 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Parker-Hannifin worth $95,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after buying an additional 50,142 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $318.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $247.41 and a 52-week high of $334.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.95.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

