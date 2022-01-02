PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 46,278 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,278 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.13% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $70,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $323,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.