PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,096 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Activision Blizzard worth $73,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $66.53 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

