PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Hubbell worth $51,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 28.6% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $208.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.41. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $149.07 and a 1-year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

