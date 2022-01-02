PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,236 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Northrop Grumman worth $87,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,643,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,497,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOC stock opened at $387.07 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.19.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

