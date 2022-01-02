PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,536 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.89% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $58,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of VONV opened at $73.74 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $74.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.03.

