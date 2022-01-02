PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,098,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $60,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of VTEB opened at $54.91 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.06.

