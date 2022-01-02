PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,364 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 3.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $54,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22,303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after purchasing an additional 111,776 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 468,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after purchasing an additional 49,776 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,801,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 40,428 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $99.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

