PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $94,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.08.

NYSE:LOW opened at $258.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.59. The stock has a market cap of $174.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

