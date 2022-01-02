Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $24.28 million and $1.49 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $8.01 or 0.00017031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,032,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

