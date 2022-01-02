Primas (PST) Price Tops $0.0211 on Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primas has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Primas coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Primas Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

